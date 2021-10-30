Aljamain Sterling was quick to tweet out following the conclusion of the UFC 267 co-main event between Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen.
Yan become a UFC titlist once again last night when he beat Sandhagen over five rounds. The former bantamweight champion went toe to toe with one of the most dangerous KO artists in MMA over five rounds to claim the 135lb title.
Sterling picked up UFC gold back in March 2021 at UFC 259 after an illegal knee strike from Yan left him unable to continue and the Russian was disqualified from the bout.
Post-fight, Sterling underwent surgery on a neck issue. ‘The Funk Master’ was then booked to face off against Yan for the second time at UFC 267 on October 30 at the Etihad Arena. However, Sterling was still having lingering issues related to the surgery and withdrew from the fight.
In the build-up to UFC 267, Sterling was vocal about the interim bantamweight title fight which he believed Sandhagen would emerge victorious from.
Sterling live-tweeted throughout the UFC 267 co-main event and reacted to each and every moment as Yan and Sanhagen went at it for five rounds.
