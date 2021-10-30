Aljamain Sterling was quick to tweet out following the conclusion of the UFC 267 co-main event between Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen.

Yan become a UFC titlist once again last night when he beat Sandhagen over five rounds. The former bantamweight champion went toe to toe with one of the most dangerous KO artists in MMA over five rounds to claim the 135lb title.

Sterling picked up UFC gold back in March 2021 at UFC 259 after an illegal knee strike from Yan left him unable to continue and the Russian was disqualified from the bout.

Post-fight, Sterling underwent surgery on a neck issue. ‘The Funk Master’ was then booked to face off against Yan for the second time at UFC 267 on October 30 at the Etihad Arena. However, Sterling was still having lingering issues related to the surgery and withdrew from the fight.

In the build-up to UFC 267, Sterling was vocal about the interim bantamweight title fight which he believed Sandhagen would emerge victorious from.

Sterling live-tweeted throughout the UFC 267 co-main event and reacted to each and every moment as Yan and Sanhagen went at it for five rounds.

My two sons are fighting next for 2nd place! Tune in! #UFC267 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 30, 2021

Eye pokes.

Illegal knees.

Groin shots.

Dirty rat! #UFC267 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 30, 2021

RD 1 Sandhagen. When you understand match ups, you know how to pick your spots. Yan needs to switch it up. Waiting and waiting isn’t a great game plan for everyone #UFC267 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 30, 2021

I have it 19-19 going to the 3rd. #UFC267 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 30, 2021

2-1 Yan? Or 2-1 Sandhagen? — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 30, 2021

Brilliant fight men! I have it 48-47 for Yan. You earned this first ass whooping! Rest up and enjoy the work you did. I’ll see you soon! #UFC267 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 30, 2021

Going to be a very different fight in 2022 💯 https://t.co/Q0KnzJCZww — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 30, 2021

Do you think Aljamain Sterling will be able to unifty the bantamweight division when he rematches Petr Yan?