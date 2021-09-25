Aljamain Sterling is out of his eagerly-anticipated rematch with Petr Yan according to MMA Fighting.

‘The Funk Master’ was due to face off against Yan for the second time at UFC 267 on October 30 at the Etihad Arena.

As of right now, no replacement opponent is in place. However, it is hoped that Yan will remain on the card in an interim title fight in the co-main event of the evening.

Sterling became the UFC bantamweight champion back in March 2021 at UFC 259 after an illegal knee strike from Yan left him unable to continue and the Russian was disqualified from the bout.

Prior to winning the belt, Sterling put together a five-fight streak to earn his shot at UFC gold. The 32-year-old beat the likes of Cory Sandhagen, Pedro Munhoz, and Jimmie Rivera on his way to the top.

Yan became the bantamweight champion by stopping Jose Aldo at UFC 251. The 28-year-old put a beating on the Brazilian legend before ultimately scoring a fifth-round TKO win. Prior to that he knocked out and picked up back-to-back decision wins over Jimmie Rivera and John Dodson.

