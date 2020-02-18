Aljamain Sterling Fires Back After Henry Cejudo’s Controversial Jab

Spread the word!













UFC bantamweight champ Henry Cejudo caused a bit of a stir when he took a shot at Aljamain Sterling yesterday.

Cejudo called Sterling, who is African-American, “Aljamima Sterling.” This seems to be a play on the Aunt Jemima syrup name, whose mascot is an African-American woman. ESPN broadcaster Karyn Bryant called the insult “racist,” urging Cejudo to stop using it. Despite this, the verbal warfare between Cejudo and Sterling wages on.

Sterling responded by sharing a video of Demetrious Johnson finishing Cejudo in their first fight back in 2016. He even responded with a racially-charged comparison of his own, using “soft-shelled tacos” and “burrito belly,” likely in reference to Cejudo’s Hispanic heritage.

@KarynBryant he’s being a meanie to soft shelled tacos! https://t.co/w7uqka0nMe — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) February 18, 2020

Cejudo then responded by sharing a clip of Sterling’s nasty knockout loss to Marlon Moraes from 2017. Since the loss, Sterling has embarked on a four-fight wins streak and could be looking at a meeting with Cejudo in the near future.

I’d love to see you try it! Bet one kick to that soft belly will make you roll over and quit – again!



Henry: waaaah! Ref, I don’t want to play this game anymore! It HURTS!!



Ref: it’s alright Henry, the boogie man is gone now..I promise @MightyMouse won’t hurt you anymore! https://t.co/Ph83L2b11r pic.twitter.com/bgFyLMLCZk — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 18, 2020

The pair then continued to take shots at each other by sharing unfavorable videos of their performances in previous fights.

You know what you got me! Have a good night! 💤🌙 🛏 pic.twitter.com/JpIUdoH85u — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) February 18, 2020

I see you soon my guy @HenryCejudo. — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 18, 2020

As for Cejudo, he is rumored to be defending his bantamweight title for the first time against former featherweight kingpin Jose Aldo. “Scarface” lost his bantamweight debut to Moraes, however, the decision loss was very controversial, and many believe Aldo was robbed of the win.

Cejudo has opted to give Aldo the title shot anyway, and they’re expected to headline the UFC 250 pay-per-view (PPV) event from Brazil this May.

