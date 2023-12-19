Aljamain Sterling Disputes Dana White’s ‘Weird’ explanation of UFC 296 Ticket Snub: ‘Not Trying to fan the flames’

Aljamain Sterling made his way to T-Mobile Arena for the UFC’s final pay-per-view of the year. Unfortunately, the ‘Funk Master’ was never able to make it past the front door.

Asked about the situation during his appearance at the UFC 296 post-fight press event, Dana White addressed Sterling’s issue with gaining access to the event by saying:

“Well they were tickets that … he was with a sponsor. I don’t know how they got pulled or what happened, but the team reached right out to him, and he was like, ‘Yeah, never mind, I’m good, I’m gonna leave’” (h/t BJPenn.com).

Dana White asked about the Sterling ticket issue.#UFC296 pic.twitter.com/52Exg8vexo — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) December 17, 2023

Reacting to White’s take on the incident via his YouTube channel, Sterling was left admittedly confused by White’s comment, noting that he has always gone through the UFC to attend a live event and not through a sponsor or some other third-party source.

“I’m not trying to fan the flames, I just think somewhere there was a little bit of a disconnect,” Sterling said. “The only thing I didn’t understand was someone sent me a clip of I guess Dana saying that the tickets were through a sponsor. I don’t know what that was about because I’ve never had tickets from a sponsor for any of the UFC fights, I always go through the same exact channels every single time. “This is the first time that that’s actually happened so … that was weird. I don’t know if that was like what someone told him, but no, I actually asked for tickets through the UFC channels.”

Though he missed out on catching all the action of UFC 296 live, ‘Funk Master’ did take in the event at a local bar.

Aljamain Sterling has been out of action since suffering a second-round knockout loss to Sean O’Malley at UFC 292, surrendering his bantamweight world title in the process. Since then, Sterling has teased a potential move to featherweight in 2024 with the hopes of welcoming back top-ten-ranked contender Calvin Kattar to the Octagon.

Before his loss against O’Malley, Sterling was riding a nine-fight win streak.