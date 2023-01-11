Aljamain Sterling reveals bicep tear may prevent him from March UFC return against Henry Cejudo

Undisputed UFC bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling has revealed a torn bicep injury may force him from a potential March return to the Octagon, as he finds himself continuously linked with a title fight defense against the returning, Henry Cejudo.

Sterling, the current undisputed bantamweight champion, co-headlined UFC 280 back in October of last year in Abu Dhabi, UAE against former two-time bantamweight best, T.J. Dillashaw, landing a second round ground strikes TKO triumph.

As for Cejudo, the former undisputed bantamweight and flyweight champion – and Olympic gold medalist to boot, retired from active competition back in May 2020 following a successful 135lbs title knockback against Dominick Cruz.

Aljamain Sterling addresses bicep injury suffered ahead of potential March return

Expected to fight Cejudo as soon as March according to multiple reports as the promotion look to land the undisputed title fight on a UFC 285 card in Las Vegas, Nevada, Sterling revealed, however, how a bicep injury may rule him from such a quickfire return.

“It’s whether or not I can compete with this torn bicep again,” Aljamain Sterling said on his YouTube channel. “Going through another training camp with a torn bicep, against a guy (Henry Cejudo) who is stronger in the wrestling department, who will use his wrestling more. I’m going to need this bicep to compete at 100 percent.” (H/T The Underground)

“And I don’t take Henry Cejudo lightly,” Aljamain Sterling explained. “Is it realistic for me to fight in March? I don’t think it really is.”

Initially winning the undisputed bantamweight crown back in 2021, Sterling would then successfully unify the titles in a rematch against Russian contender, Petr Yan, before handing the returning, Dillashaw a second round loss back in October of last year.

With surging contender, Marlon Vera, and Cory Sandhagen slated to headline a UFC Vegas 69 card in February, as well as the current sitting of #1 ranked contender, Sean O’Malley – the bantamweight division has a host of contenders vying to compete for gold in Sterling’s expected absence.