Off the back of his impressive undisputed UFC bantamweight title defense against former two-time division champion, T.J. Dillashaw in the co-main event of UFC 280 on Saturday, Aljamain Sterling called for rapper and musician, 50 Cent to cast him in the heralded Netflix drama, Power – which 50 Cent executive produces.

Co-headlining UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, UAE against Angels Camp veteran, Dillashaw, Sterling turned in a routine and one-sided second round TKO win over the former, stopping the prior champion with a series of ground strikes.

Taking down Dillashaw on cue throughout their almost 10 minute matchup, Sterling managed to capitalize after Dillashaw dislocated his left shoulder in both the opening and then second round on ‘Fight Island’ – with a prior injury suffered at the end of April earlier this year resurfacing.

Following his impressive title defense in the Middle East, Sterling called for 50 Cent to cast him Power in the future, as well as urging UFC president, Dana White to fork out money and buy him a new car.

“One thing I wanna say, yo, 50 Cent – I’m not playing, I want a role in the Power universe,” Aljamain Sterling said during his Octagon interview with UFC color commentator, Daniel Cormier. “Uncle Dana (White), you bought all these guys nice cars – for your champion, what’s up, baby? What’s up? Cash money let’s talk.”

Successfully landing his second defense of the bantamweight crown, Uniondale native, Sterling managed to defeat fellow UFC 280 main card feature, Petr Yan earlier this year in a title unification rematch in April – landing a split decision win over the Dudinka native.

Aljamain Sterling intends to remain active as bantamweight champion

Welcoming all-comers post-UFC 280, Aljamain Sterling, a staple of Serra-Longo MMA as well as featuring under the tutelage of Eric Nicksick at Xtreme Couture recently, expressed his willingness to meet with the likes of Sean O’Malley, Henry Cejudo, Marlon Vera, as well both Cory Sandhagen, and Yan, in respective rematches and trilogy fights.