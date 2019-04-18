Alistair Overeem Promises Fireworks, Finish At UFC St. Petersburg

This weekend’s UFC Fight Night 149 from St. Petersburg, Russia. has a dandy of a heavyweight main event between Alistair Overeem and Aleksei Oleinik.

“The Reem” has always been a finisher. In the early part of his career, he was actually a very good submission artist, earning double-digit submission victories before ever joining the UFC. As of late, however, Overeem has been a feared striker.

But according to the Dutch destroyer, we haven’t seen anything yet.

“There’s been a change in my fight style it’s more aggressive, it’s more pushing forward, it’s something that we focused on for that fight (with Pavlovich),” Overeem said in an interview with UFC.com. “Now it’s a new opponent, different fight, so some new skill-set will be shown on Saturday.”

“I think I’m better everywhere,” strong words from @Alistairovereem on Saturday’s #UFCStPetersburg matchup. Plus the heavyweight legend gives a prediction! pic.twitter.com/MxQC8FMhPf — UFC News (@UFCNews) April 17, 2019

End The Fight Anywhere

While Overeem is sneaky good on the ground, Oleinik more than lives up to his moniker of “The Boa Constrictor.” Despite that, Overeem is confident that no matter where the fight goes, he can and will finish it.

“Well, it could be striking. I’m a striker,” Overeem said (h/t MMA Mania). “It could be on the ground, I got good ground and pound. It could be a submission. It’s MMA, there are 1001 ways to beat somebody up, to finish somebody. Again, I’m sharp and everything is there, everything is there this week and everything will be there this Saturday and we’re gonna beat him up.”

“I think I’m better everywhere but he does have a very slick submission game,” Overeem said. “He also has some striking. He’s a very aggressive fighter and he pushes the pace. Still, nevertheless I’m not worried. I focused on my own shape and I’m in phenomenal shape and I predict this will not go the distance.”

Just to be clear, while Overeem is confident on the ground and has demonstrated he can submit fighters at the highest level, Oleinik has a ridiculous 46 wins by way of submission.