Alistair Overeem released a statement following his surprising release from the UFC.

It was reported yesterday that the former title challenger was cut along with Junior dos Santos following his TKO defeat to Alexander Volkov last month.

While Dos Santos was not as surprising given that he was on a four-fight losing streak, Overeem’s was a bit more shocking as he had won four of his last five prior to the setback against Volkov.

Regardless, there are no hard feelings from “The Reem” who took to social media Thursday to respond to the news.

“The final run has come to an end, but what a run it has been. Looking back at my 10 years in the UFC, this has been the experience of a lifetime. Huge thank you to the entire @ufc staff, the fans and all the fighters I came across. Couldn’t have wished for any other better career path.

“A special thank you to @danawhite and Lorenzo Fertitta for making everything possible. Fighting for all of you has been such an honor.”

Unfortunately for Overeem, he didn’t get to achieve his goal of becoming the UFC heavyweight champion.

However, he leaves the promotion as one of the biggest legends to grace the Octagon. In total, he went 13-8 with the UFC and holds wins over the likes of Dos Santos, Brock Lesnar, Fabricio Werdum, Mark Hunt, Andrei Arlovski and Frank Mir during his 10-year stint.

No word on retirement going by his post, however.

What do you think is next for Overeem?