The UFC continues with its cost-cutting with the release of Alistair Overeem.

On Wednesday, it was reported that Junior dos Santos was cut by the promotion following a four-fight losing streak. This was later confirmed by the Brazilian on social media.

Now it looks like Overeem is also on the chopping board as multiple outlets confirmed that the former heavyweight title challenger has also been cut by the UFC. Overeem, however, is yet to make any statement.

The news comes following Overeem’s second-round TKO defeat to Alexander Volkov last month. Going into that fight, Overeem was looking to challenge for the heavyweight title in what he called his final run in the sport.

However, it didn’t go his way with many calling for him to retire after the punishment he took at the hands of Volkov.

Of course, the UFC likely cut him for his exorbitant contract rather than his well-being as Overeem was previously on a two-fight winning streak with four wins in his last five overall before facing Volkov.

Regardless, Overeem departs the UFC as one of the biggest legends of the sport.

The Dutchman made an emphatic debut when he TKO’d Brock Lesnar back in 2011. He would get his opportunity to become UFC heavyweight champion when he faced Stipe Miocic at UFC 203 in 2016.

However, despite dropping Miocic in the first round, Overeem would proceed to get knocked out later that round and would never challenge for the title again.

In total, he went 13-8 with the promotion and holds wins over other big names such as Dos Santos, Fabricio Werdum, Mark Hunt, Andrei Arlovski and Frank Mir to name a few.

Are you surprised that Overeem was cut?