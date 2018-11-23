Alistair Overeem Admits He Had To Google UFC Beijing Opponent

Alistair Overeem admits that once he was told who he’d be fighting next, he had to google who it was. The former title contender is slated to take on fellow heavyweight star Sergey Pavlovich in the co-headliner of UFC Beijing. Overeem is 2-2 in his last four fights and currently on a two-fight losing streak.

He suffered a TKO loss to Francis Ngannou at UFC 218, which took place at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. Overeem was viciously knocked out by the rising contender in the first round of their heavyweight bout. He laid unconscious on the canvas for what felt to be a while after eating a left uppercut from Ngannou.

In his latest fight, he suffered a TKO loss to Curtis Blaydes at UFC 225. The longtime UFC star talked about his upcoming fight in a recent interview with the UFC’s official website.

“It’s his debut fight in the UFC and he’s an unknown, unfamiliar name to me, so I kind of had to Google and see what that was all about,” Overeem said to UFC.com. “He’s undefeated, so his motivation is going to be there. He’s a young stud. But against those type of guys I always say, ‘Yes.’ The fans can look forward to a very action-packed fight.”

Alistair Overeem Understands His Place

UFC Beijing (also known as UFC Fight Night 141) is set to take place on November 24, 2018 at Cadillac Arena in Beijing, China. The main card will air on UFC’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 a.m. ET. The preliminary card will also air on Fight Pass at 3:15 a.m. ET.

Overeem continued by stating that he thinks his resume is special as he’s been fighting forever. Thus, when entering this fight he has a certain mindset. That is to get annihilated or do the same to his opponent.