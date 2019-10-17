Ali Abdelaziz Barred From Attending PFL Events Until Battery Case Is Resolved

Spread the word!













Prominent mixed martial arts (MMA) manager Ali Abdelaziz has been barred from attending Professional Fighters League (PFL) events. At least until his current battery case is resolved after Abdelaziz allegedly punched fellow MMA manager Abe Kawa at a recent PFL event.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department cited Abdelaziz for the incident on October 11 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center. Abdelaziz represents several fighters who are scheduled to compete at the PFL Playoffs 2 event Thursday. However, he will not be allowed to attend the event given his current situation, according to a PFL statement released to ESPN.

“At league direction, Ali Abdelaziz will not be attending upcoming postseason events. Given the fact this is a legal matter, the league has no further comment at this time.”

Abdelaziz has not yet been formally charged for the October 11 crime, per online records. He did release a statement to ESPN on the matter, saying he did not want to be the story of the event and will continue to support his fighters.

“I spoke to PFL executives earlier this week and I don’t want this story to be about me,” Abdelaziz said. “The focus should be on my athletes in the PFL. I have 10 athletes fighting on Thursday and we made sure everybody made weight and has everything they need. I continue to support my athletes.”

