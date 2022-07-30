Likely landing himself his premier tilt at promotional flyweight gold, Brazilian contender, Alexandre Pantoja makes light work of the returning former title challenger, Alex Perez — landing a first round rear-naked choke win on the main card of UFC 277 in Dallas, Texas.

Pantoja, who entered tonight’s likely title-eliminator with Perez off the back of a hot streak, started brightly against the Lemoore native, landing a series of heavy strikes in the pocket early and often.

During a notable first round scramble, Pantoja managed to scale the back of Perez, locked up a body triangle, and fight the hands to land a rear-naked choke triumph.

Below, catch the highlights from Alexandre Pantoja’s first round win over Alex Perez