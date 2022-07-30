Click To Subscribe To LowKick on YouTube

Likely landing himself his premier tilt at promotional flyweight gold, Brazilian contender, Alexandre Pantoja makes light work of the returning former title challenger, Alex Perez — landing a first round rear-naked choke win on the main card of UFC 277 in Dallas, Texas.

Pantoja, who entered tonight’s likely title-eliminator with Perez off the back of a hot streak, started brightly against the Lemoore native, landing a series of heavy strikes in the pocket early and often.

During a notable first round scramble, Pantoja managed to scale the back of Perez, locked up a body triangle, and fight the hands to land a rear-naked choke triumph.

Below, catch the highlights from Alexandre Pantoja’s first round win over Alex Perez

