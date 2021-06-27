Alexander Volkov plans on coming back stronger.

Volkov suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Ciryl Gane in their UFC Vegas 30 heavyweight headliner last night. In what was purely a striking contest, it was Gane who was outstriking Volkov who looked flustered throughout the contest.

It put an end to Volkov’s two-fight winning streak while he will now need to go back to the drawing board if he is to earn his first UFC title shot.

That’s what he plans on doing as following the setback, the Russian took to Instagram to reflect on the fight. He also felt it was much closer than the judges deemed it to be.

“Not all battles are equally victorious,” Volkov wrote. “The fight was tough and equal, and after reviewing it, it doesn’t seem so obvious to me. But I look at him from my side. It doesn’t matter if you lost or not, the main thing is that you did not win!

“I have a lot to grow and work on, but this is the path, and everyone has his own. Thanks to those who are near! I’ll be back as soon as possible!”

It shouldn’t hurt Volkov’s title aspirations too much, however.

After all, he is a top contender and a win or two would see him right back into title contention. But for now, it’s Gane in the hot seat as he looks likely to get the next shot.

What did you make of the fight?