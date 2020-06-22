Alexander Volkov Releases Statement Following Loss To Curtis Blaydes

Spread the word!













Volkov Upbeat After Defeat

Alexander Volkov is looking at the positive side of things.

Volkov suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Curtis Blaydes in the UFC Vegas 3 headliner this past weekend.

Although he did have his moments late on in the fight, he was ultimately no match for the wrestling of Blaydes who used it to dominate majority of the contest.

Here is what he had to say after the fight (translation via Google):

“Never give up! Thank you all for your support! Different things happen in our work, but I’m not one of those who like to justify themselves. Something was enough, something was not enough. Fight is a fight, I gave all my strength, and inflicted maximum damage to my opponent. The stakes are always high, but not always everything is in our favor. Thanks to those around. Let’s fight for the glory!”

The loss makes it two in his last three outings after previously being on a six-fight winning streak.

However, it shouldn’t affect Volkov and his position in the rankings too much. Such is the nature of the division that a couple more wins should see him right back in title contention.

Who would you like to see Volkov face next?