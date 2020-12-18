The Featherweight title looks to be planned for contention early next year with all signs pointing to the champion Alexander Volkanovski defending for a second time against former title challenger Brian Ortega in February.

During an interview with BT Sport, UFC president Dana White shared with reporter Caroline Pearce that the Featherweight title will “Probably” be on the line in February.

Since his return in October, it has been rumored that Ortega would face off against the champ after a dominant shut out five-round victory over the Korean Zombie.

After a failed title bid against Max Holloway in 2018, Ortega took an extended hiatus from the sport which saw many question how he would appear in his return, however, those concerns were unnecessary as Ortega looked to be in the best shape of his career easily defeating Zombie to set himself up for another title shot.

Volkanvoski claimed the title in December of 2019 defeating Max Holloway by decision at UFC 245. Due to the matchup being close the pair ran it back in July at UFC 251. The result of this contest was the same with Volkanovski once again emerging victorious.

Following this many thought that the pair may be scheduled a third time as both fights were reasonably close, as well as the second being a widely controversial decision, however, Holloway has since been scheduled to fight rising Featherweight contender Kelvin Kattar in January.

Volkanovski, however, was vocal that he wanted a new opponent as to not hold up the divsion and allow the up and coming contenders to move through the rankings.

Both athletes have shared interest in the bout and with the UFC hoping to get it finalized for February fans can expect some movement in the stacked Featherweight division in the beginning of 2021.

Are you excited for this Featherweight title fight?