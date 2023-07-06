Ahead of his UFC 290 headliner this weekend in his featherweight title unification outing, Alexander Volkanovski has announced plans to potentially make a quickfire return at UFC 294 in October, calling for a title rematch with Islam Makhachev at the lightweight limit.

Volkanovski, who headlines his second International Fight Week event, is slated to headline UFC 290 against interim division champion, Yair Rodríguez – attempting to unify the titles against the Mexican striker as he searches out his fifth consecutive successful title defense at the featherweight limit.

Sidelined since he headlined UFC 284 back in February in Perth, Australia, Volkanovski suffered his first promotional loss on home soil, dropping a close, hard-fought unanimous decision defeat to Russian grappler, Makhachev in his lightweight division bow.

Alexander Volkanovski welcomes turnaround against Islam Makhachev in October

And ahead of his championship outing with Rodríguez at UFC 290 this Saturday, New South Wales technician, Alexander Volkanovski has weighed up the option of making a return in October, in a rematch against champion, Makhachev.

“I think so – let’s be real, everyone wants that rematch,” Alexander Volkanovski said of a UFC 294 turnaround against Islam Makhachev during an interview on The MMA Hour. “I want it, I know the UFC wants it, and we just gotta see exactly what’s gonna happen, but that’s what I want to do . I want to be active, so bring it on.” (H/T MMA News)

Himself expected to headline in the promotion’s return to Abu Dhabi, UAE, Makhachev managed to strike vacant lightweight gold in the Octagon’s last outing in the Middle East – stopping the 12-fight winning run of former undisputed champion, Charles Oliveira with a stunning second round arm-triangle submission win.

And expected to meet with the Sao Paulo native in a championship re-run at UFC 294 in October, Makhachev has yet to be officially booked with an opponent for the pay-per-view outing.