Alexander Volkanovski blasts Ilia Topuria ahead of UFC 298 grudge fight: ‘He literally thinks he’s some superstar’

Undisputed featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski has ripped incoming foe, Ilia Topuria ahead of their UFC 298 title battle next weekend, questioning why the unbeaten contender appears to value himself as a “superstar” of sorts – despite the fact he’s yet to land Octagon spoils.

Volkanovski, the current undisputed featherweight champion, heads into his return at UFC 298 this month off the back of a massive high-kick knockout loss to undisputed lightweight titleholder, Islam Makhachev in the pair’s short-notice championship rematch in October of last year.

And returning to the featherweight limit for the first time since he successfully unified the featherweight titles against then-interim champion, Yair Rodríguez at UFC 290 last summer during International Fight Week, Volkanovski welcomes the charge of the charismatic, Topuria.

Already staking his claim for a title fight with former two-division champion, Conor McGregor – in a lucrative title clash in the future, Topuria has already ruled out defenses against perennial featherweight forces, Max Holloway, Brian Ortega, and the above-mentioned, Rodríguez.

Alexander Volkanovski rips Ilia Topuria ahead of UFC 298

As far as Volkanovski is concerned, however, he has his reservations regarding Topuria’s stance on his future – questioning how the challenger already sees himself as some form of “superstar”.

“He’s (Ilia Topuria) already acting like he’s the champion and thinks he’s this,” Alexander Volkanovski told the FREESTYLEBENDER YouTube channel. “He literally thinks he’s some superstar already. Oh, mate, that all changes February 17. and he’s gonna have a rude shock. He’s gonna have to literally eat a big humble pie and I get to do that. It’s perfect for my storyline, right now.”

Himself also weighing-up his future – at least at the featherweight limit ahead of his UFC 298 title fight return, New South Wales native, Volkanovski claims his journey at the lightweight class is far from over, despite his double-salvo of championship fight losses to the dominant incumbent, Makhachev.

