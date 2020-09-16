UFC featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski (22-1) claims that no contract has been offered for him to fight Henry Cejudo and that he’s only interested in fighting No. 1 contenders in his division.

Cejudo (16-2) retired after he TKO’d Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 in Jacksonville to retain his bantamweight crown, however he has been vocal in voicing his thoughts that the only fight that would interest him and have him returning is a fight against Volkanovski for the Featherweight title, even referring to himself as “C4”. However it seems the current champ has no interest in the fight.

Speaking to MMA Junkie Volkanovski said about a potential fight against Cejudo “It’s funny, I have a laugh about it, but I don’t know how people are taking it, if they really think that I’m not signing some contract that supposedly I’m meant to sign”, he even claims that Cejudo is the only one “begging’ for the fight, “No one has talked to me about this at all, except Cejudo. I just keep seeing him begging, absolutely begging Dana White to give him a shot.”

Volkanovski goes on to say “It’s the cringe, what are you going to do? If it was going to ever happen, it had to be before. Now look at the division. We got all these guys that are fighting for the No. 1 contender (spot). For me to take a fight later this year with Cejudo, it just does not make sense. Again, I want them No. 1 contenders, but if the UFC just really did push that on me, alright fine. I’ll whoop his ass then I can take on a No. 1 contender. But again, that’s not me. I want to be the type of champion that takes on No. 1 contenders.”

The No. 1 contender fights Volkanovski is alluding to is the October 17 main event between Brian Ortega and The Korean Zombie and the targeted matchup of Zabit Magomedsharipov and Yair Rodriguez that has been booked and cancelled more than once.

Do you think we ever get to see Volkanovski vs Cejudo?