Alexander Volkanovski’s rollercoaster journey summed up in beautiful tribute video

After an absolutely fascinating main event at UFC 314, there was one man left standing as the new UFC featherweight champion – Alexander Volkanovski.

The fan favorite Australian was able to get the job done after an absolutely gruelling battle against top contender Diego Lopes. Both men had their moments, and some would argue Alexander Volkanovski was close to getting finished once again – but he pushed through the pain and made a real statement in front of the mixed martial arts world.

That statement was simple: he is still one of the best fighters on the planet. He also became the first fighter to win a UFC world title over the age of 35 in a division lower than welterweight. If there was anyone that was ever going to do it, we probably should’ve known it’d be a legend that Alexander Volkanovski.

Of course, we all know that this has been quite the rollercoaster ride for ‘The Great’. However, if you need it summed up in a 20-second edit that’s bound to make you tear up, then we have the perfect video.

Woke up and realised last night wasn't a dream, Volk is the actually Champ again 🥹 pic.twitter.com/4XwNDTLJMd — TheSportsAlien 💎 🇮🇪 (@Sports_Alien_OG) April 13, 2025

Alexander Volkanovski is back

From his mental health struggles to being knocked out twice, Alexander Volkanovski hasn’t exactly had everything go his way in the last few years. Yes, we’re all going to remember the amazing things he’s achieved in the cage, and his legacy was already secured – but just seeing him get his hand raised at least one more time was a special moment.

In equal measure, all the respect in the world needs to be given to Diego Lopes. This is a man who dug deep and gave everything he had in pursuit of glory (and gold). We have no doubt in our mind that he’ll be back in a world title fight in the future.