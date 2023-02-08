Exclusive | Jan Blachowicz doubts Jon Jones will return: “I think he will never come back inside the UFC.”

Former UFC light heavyweight world champion Jan Blachowicz has speculated that the all-time great Jon Jones will never return to the UFC.

‘Bones’ Jones vacated his light heavyweight throne years ago claiming he was moving to heavyweight. After a long layoff, he is set for a return to the UFC against Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight world title at UFC 285.

While speaking in an exclusive interview with Low Kick MMA’s James Lynch, Poland’s Jan Blachowicz explained how he feels about Jones’ comeback. He said:

“I don’t expect that he will come back. I think he will never come back inside the UFC. When I see him inside the octagon then I will believe that this fight is going to happen. I will not say anything until he stands up inside the octagon. “

However, if the fight at UFC 285 does go down, Jan Blachowicz is confident that Jon Jones can get the job done. He continued:

“If this fight is going to happen, I think Jon Jones is going to win … Heavyweight is something new for him so he will not risk too much. After a long break, he’s not going to feel very comfortable inside the octagon … We’ll see!”

Watch the full interview below:

Jan Blachowicz and Jon Jones

Jon Jones had cemented himself as an all-time great in MMA. ‘Bones’ captured the UFC light heavyweight throne in 2011 and set the record for the youngest champion in UFC history. Since then, he has defeated a long list of dangerous fighters such as Daniel Cormier, Alexander Gustafsson, Vitor Belfort, Rashad Evans, Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, Lyoto Machida, and Maurício ‘Shogun’ Rua, among others.

In 2020, Jones vacated the light heavyweight crown and left the door open for Jan Blachowicz. Poland’s Jan Blachowicz knocked out Dominick Reyes in 2020 to capture the vacant light heavyweight throne.

Blachowicz has since lost the world title but is working his way back to the top of the division.