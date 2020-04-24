Alexander Volkanovski Plans To Defend Belt On Fight Island

Spread the word!













UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has taken to twitter extending an invitation to face him on Fight Island to the 4 top rankings fighters in the division.

“If fight island happens, who’s up for it? @BlessedMMA @BrianTcity @KoreanZombieMMA @zabeast_mma”

Due to the border restrictions put in place, the Australian would have to compete on the UFC’s newly acquired private island to defend his belt.

Volkanovski claimed the featherweight title in November of 2019 defeating Max Holloway at UFC 245.

It was widely rumoured the two would rematch this year with UFC 251 in Perth most likely playing host.

However, due to the coronavirus epidemic, it doesn’t seem this event will be going ahead and a venue will need to be secured if they plan to make this fight.

Two of the other top ranked fighters Volkanovski named, Brian Ortega and The Korean Zombie were scheduled to face off at UFC Fight Night 165: Busan before Ortega was forced to pull out with an injury and Frankie Edgar would take his place. After defeating Edgar, The Korean Zombie would seem to look past Ortega calling for a title shot of his own.

After this, it was heavily rumoured Ortega was set to face Zabit Magomedsharipov until the bout with Korean Zombie was bought back into the spotlight due to an altercation between Ortega and Korean Zombies translator Jay Park at UFC248.

While it would seem a rematch with Holloway is most likely due to UFC president Dana White repeatedly stating that was the way they would proceed. The Champion is leaving his options open with the condition he gets to defend his title on fight island.

The UFC has still released no specifics on the location of fight island or supplied a date when it will begin hosting fights there.

Who would you like to see challenge Volkanovski for the Featherweight title next?