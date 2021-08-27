Alexander Volkanovski recently revealed his ambitions to one day reign over the sport’s lightweight division.

In a recent interview with LowKickMMA’s James Lynch, the UFC Featherweight Champion disclosed that he first had some issues to attend to in his current 145lb habitat. These include a face-off with California’s Brian ‘T-City’ Ortega on 26th September, plus a potential trilogy fight with Max Holloway, should the ‘Blessed’ one emerge triumphant in his scheduled matchup with Yair Rodriguez.

Addressing his itinerary over the coming year, Volkanovski offered insight into his future intentions:

“It depends on the timing, the timing of everything. Right now, I need to fight at featherweight, I need to defend my damn belt! I want to get in there and defend my belt! Obviously, that was taken away from me because of Covid. I just wanna get in there and compete, I wanna stay a bit more active. It’s been way too long between fights.

“Obviously, I need to wait for Yair and Max, see what happens there and see how quickly they turn it around. Until they find a number one contender, I’d love to have a quick fight at lightweight then come back to the featherweight (division) as soon as we find out who that number one (contender) is.”

In the interview, the 5’5” Aussie further vented frustration at a lack of activity inside the Octagon of late, voicing a desire to remain as active as possible during the prime time of his stellar career:

“I don’t have so many years left in this sport, you know? I’m 32-years-old, I’ve definitely got a few more years but the way the last few went, one fight a year, that’s not enough! I want two/three fights a year.”

‘The Great’ didn’t offer any callouts to the lightweight division, clearly focused on the significant task presented by the formidable Ortega.

