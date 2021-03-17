UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has already got one eye on the stacked lightweight division.

‘The Great’ will attempt to defend his 145lb strap for the second time when he squares off against Brian Ortega in the UFC 260 co-main event later this month.

In an interview with Submission Radio, Volkanovski talked up his eventual move to 155lbs.

“I’ve got that welterweight, middleweight type of strength, you know what I mean? I’m just talking myself up here, but I mean, you get anyone that’s trained with me and you talk about for my size, the power I have, the strength I have,” Volkanovski said. “So, I don’t I think that being overpowered and someone being able to throw me around in lightweight would happen. Obviously, you’ve got guys like Khabib, who’s just next level when it comes to grappling. But I’m one hard man to hold down. So, that’s something that interests me.”

Before moving up Volkanovski is intent on proving himself as the best featherweight of all-time.

“I’ve got the featherweight division to worry about. But man, I’ll tell you what, again, I’m not the cocky type, but I’m very confident in myself, and I know I’ve got the skills to really do well in the lightweight division. Even against the best. So, time will tell. But again, that’s definitely a goal of mine. But again, right now I’m just going to prove myself, be the GOAT of the featherweight division. I don’t think we’re too far away from that. I want to have a busy year and prove myself to the world and show ‘em that I am the best featherweight and the best featherweight there ever was. So, I’ve got some work to do, and I’ll do this that year. But, man, even later this year or early next year, that lightweight division, I’ve got my eye on them.”

