The trailer for the new UFC 5 game has been released and it looks like Alexander Volkanovski could be the cover star.

As part of the Gamescon 2023 convention, games publisher EA released a short teaser for the upcoming UFC 5 game. The full reveal is to come at some point next month, but the short clip did give clues at who the new front cover athlete will be.

Even though the figure only appeared for a matter of seconds, astute fans quickly worked to figure out who it was. Comparing the tattoos, most concluded it closely matched those of reigning featherweight champion, Volkanovski. If it is, the Australian will join the likes of Jon Jones, Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey, who have all graced the front cover.

The game is set to be released at some point later this year, late October or early November.

Recently released teaser for the upcoming UFC 5 video game

Alexander Volkanovski as the next cover athlete?

The choice would make sense, Volkansokvki has proven himself as arguably the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world. The 34-year-old is also well liked by the majority of MMA fans, especially after his performance as a big underdog against Islam Makhachev.

While nothing has been made official, the front-runner for Alexander Volkanovski’s next opponent appears to be Ilia Tupuria. The 26-year-old dominated Josh Emmet last time out, shutting down the American’s game while working his fantastic boxing over the scheduled five rounds.

A rematch with Makhachev is also something that makes sense, the pair battled hard over 25 minutes in an incredible display of MMA. Makhachev was tipped to dominate the contest by many, but in fact was pushed to the very limit by the much smaller Volkanvski

Do you think Alexander Volkanovski should be the UFC 5 cover athlete?