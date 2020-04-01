Alexander Volkanovski Doesn’t Expect UFC 251 Card In Perth To Go Ahead

Spread the word!













UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski doesn’t expect to face Max Holloway this summer.

Volkanovski was slated to face Holloway in a rematch that was set to headline the promotion’s return to Perth at UFC 251 on June 6. However, things are very uncertain now thanks in part to the coronavirus outbreak that has put the world at a standstill.

Three UFC events have already been postponed indefinitely and while Dana White plans on making UFC 249 happen later this month and resume the schedule from thereon out, the chances look slim.

A fight with Holloway was never officially confirmed but given the current situation, Volkanovski — currently quarantined — doesn’t expect the card to go ahead:

“To be honest with you, nothing was signed; nothing was locked in,” Volkanovski told ESPN. “Everything was pointing towards Perth, but we’re still not sure whether it’s going to go ahead or whether it’s not.

“But I’m in a weird position where I’m being quarantined; not being able to train properly; not being able to get over to New Zealand … so are we still going to be doing that card? I just don’t think that’s a good idea for me, especially coming off a broken hand. For me to try and overcome an injury and then go into a camp, and not be fully prepared in the camp, it’s not a good idea. So I don’t think the Perth card will go ahead, but if it does I don’t know the chances of me being on it.”

Volkanovski became the featherweight champion after outpointing Holloway over five rounds in the UFC 245 co-main event in December. “The Great” remains undefeated in the UFC with an 8-0 promotional record.

Do you think UFC 251 will go ahead?