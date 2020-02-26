Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 2 Expected To Headline UFC 251

Spread the word!













A featherweight title rematch between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway could be in store for the summer.

Volkanovski outpointed Holloway to become the new 145-pound king at UFC 245 back in December. Given the nature of the bout, some questioned whether Holloway should receive an immediate rematch.

However, with the Korean Zombie — who had a good claim for the next title shot — out for the next few months as he undergoes eye surgery, it seems to be the only fight to make. And according to The Daily Telegraph, the rematch is expected to headline UFC 251.

It was recently announced that UFC 251 would take place on June 7 in Perth, Australia, which means if confirmed, Volkanovski would get to defend his title for the first time on home soil.

Although nothing is official yet, given that UFC president Dana White has already spoken of wanting to book the rematch in Australia, it certainly seems likely.

Dana White (@danawhite) says he wants to book a rematch between Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) and Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) in Australia next. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 15, 2019

Volkanovski is 8-0 in the UFC and hasn’t tasted defeat since his fourth professional fight back in 2013. Holloway, meanwhile, suffered his first loss at featherweight since 2013 following his defeat to Volkanovski.

A women’s flyweight title fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Joanne Calderwood has already been confirmed for the event.

Who do you think wins the rematch between Volkanovski and Holloway?