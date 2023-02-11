Alexander Volkanovski plans to defend both titles with UFC 284 victory: ‘I want to do both divisions’

Ahead of his undisputed lightweight title fight at UFC 284 tonight in Perth, Australia – undisputed featherweight best, Alexander Volkanovski has claimed he plans to defend both championships in 2023, should he topple the streaking, Islam Makhachev at the RAC Arena.

Volkanovski, the current undisputed featherweight champion of the UFC, and the promotion’s current pound-for-pound number one fighter, will make his lightweight division debut tonight against champion, Makhachev, attempting to become a two-weight champion held simultaneously.

New South Wales native, Volkanovski most recently co-headlined UFC 276 back in July of last year during International Fight Week, defeating three-time foe, Max Holloway for the third time during their respective mixed martial arts careers.

Alexander Volkanovski plans to defend both titles with a UFC 284 win

Plotting a return to featherweight and a subsequent leap back to lightweight with a title victory over Makhachev tonight ‘Down Under’, Volkanovski claimed he would be active throughout 2023 most definitely. And insisted he would look to defend both crowns throughout the annum.

“I made a promise that I’ll keep both divisions busy and I’m a man of my word…” Alexander Volkanovski told TMZ Sports ahead of UFC 284. “I want to be active. I want 2023 to be active and this is the year that will define my legacy. This is the one that everyone’s gonna be talking about. This is what I really want so I need to be active. So I want to do both divisions. I really do. I said I was gonna do it and I’m gonna try my best to actually do that.”

Tasked with preventing a 12-fight winning route for Makhachev in tonight’s championship clash, Volkanovski admits he needs to be on top form to hand the Russian sambo specialist a loss on home soil.

“If I have the wrong strategy – if I do things wrong, he [Islam Makahchev] could win,” Alexander Volkanovski. “He could get a decision. He could submit you. So you need to fight a great, great fight and you need to capitalize on the feet. You’re gonna see me really, really wanna capitalize on the feet.” (Transcribed by Sportsnaut)

Undefeated in his 12 fight tenure under the banner of the UFC, Volkanovski has handed losses to the likes of Chad Mendes, Jose Aldo, Brian Ortega, Chan Sung Jung, and the aforenoted, Max Holloway.