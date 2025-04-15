Alexander Volkanovski challenged to July title fight by top contender

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has been challenged to a summer title fight by a top contender at 145 pounds.

As we know, Alexander Volkanovski is now once again at the top of the ladder in the featherweight division. He was able to defeat Diego Lopes on Saturday night in the main event of UFC 314, giving us a glimpse of the Volk that we know and love. Now, we have to wait and see what’s next for him as he prepares to defend his position as the king of the featherweights.

There are plenty of worthy contenders out there. The likes of Movsar Evloev and Yair Rodriguez appear to be located towards the top of the list, but with Alexander Volkanovski having already handily defeated Yair once already, it would appear as if Evloev is the leading man in line for a crack.

Of course, there are other names out there – including the undefeated Lerone Murphy. In a recent post on social media, he called his shot for a summer showdown.

Excellent performance @alexvolkanovski good to see you back on top. Though I think I have the skill set to cause you serious problems, it will be one hell of a fight. Let’s do it in July champ 👊🏾 — LERONE MURPHY (@LeroneMurphy) April 15, 2025

Lerone Murphy challenges Alexander Volkanovski

At this point, it seems unlikely that Murphy will receive a title shot. While he was able to defeat Josh Emmett in his most recent outing, he didn’t exactly set the world on fire – which is what UFC president Dana White is probably looking for.

For Alexander Volkanovski, he now holds all the cards. At this point in his career, he can pick and choose who he decides to battle. There’s every chance he’ll be interested in tackling Murphy but if not, he won’t be short on options.