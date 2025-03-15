Alexander Hernandez Outworks Kurt Holobaugh, Lands Unanimous Decision Win – UFC Vegas 104 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Alexander Hernandez vs. Kurt Holobaugh - UFC Vegas 104 Highlights

Alexander Hernandez earned a second straight win inside the Octagon, outworking Kurt Holobaugh at UFC Vegas 104 on Saturday night.

Both fighters were swinging heavy leather in the opening round, but it was Holobaugh who gained the upper hand, catching Hernandez with a solid right hand and ending the round with Hernandez caught in a guillotine.

With his confidence high, Holobaugh came out guns blazing in the second, but Hernandez was more than willing to stand and trade with him. With two minutes to go in the round, Hernandez secured a takedown and peppered Holobaugh with ground-and-pound strikes throughout the remainder of the stanza.

With the fight potentially tied up, Hernandez wasted no time taking Holobaugh down in the opening seconds of the third round. With two minutes to go, Holobaugh fought his way back up but was quickly returned to the mat where he would remain for the remainder of the fight.

Official Result: Alexander Hernandez def. Kurt Holobaugh via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

check out highlights from Alexander Hernandez vs. Kurt Holobaugh at UFC Vegas 104:

