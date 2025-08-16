Alexander Hernandez Stuns Chase Hooper with Insane Buzzer-Beating TKO – UFC 319 Highlights

Alexander Hernandez landed an insane buzzer-beating TKO against Chase Hooper to open the UFC 319 prelims on Saturday night.

In the waning seconds of an otherwise closely contested round, Hernandez unleashed a counter right hook that caught Hooper clean on the chin, sending the submission specialist crashing to the canvas.

With time ticking away, ‘The Great Ape’ unleashed a slew of strikes, forcing the referee to finally step in and call for the stoppage with only two seconds left in the stanza.

Official Result: Alexander Hernandez def. Chase Hooper via TKO (right hook to ground and pound) at 4:58 of Round 1.

With the win, Hernandez improved his overall record inside the Octagon to 9-7.

Check Out Highlights From Alexander Hernandez vs. Chase Hooper at UFC 319:

ALEXANDER HERNANDEZ FINISHES CHASE HOOPER IN THE FIRST! #UFC319pic.twitter.com/DHXyCgvURV — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 17, 2025

Alexander Hernandez wit the Buzzer Beater KO #UFC319 pic.twitter.com/u49prE8tso — Underrated Tribal Chief (@CombatUTC) August 17, 2025

Just before the round one buzzer 👀@TheGreat155 shows off the power to get the round one stoppage! #UFC319 pic.twitter.com/sPHT29mxEJ — UFC (@ufc) August 17, 2025