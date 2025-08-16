Alexander Hernandez Stuns Chase Hooper with Insane Buzzer-Beating TKO – UFC 319 Highlights
Alexander Hernandez landed an insane buzzer-beating TKO against Chase Hooper to open the UFC 319 prelims on Saturday night.
In the waning seconds of an otherwise closely contested round, Hernandez unleashed a counter right hook that caught Hooper clean on the chin, sending the submission specialist crashing to the canvas.
With time ticking away, ‘The Great Ape’ unleashed a slew of strikes, forcing the referee to finally step in and call for the stoppage with only two seconds left in the stanza.
Official Result: Alexander Hernandez def. Chase Hooper via TKO (right hook to ground and pound) at 4:58 of Round 1.
With the win, Hernandez improved his overall record inside the Octagon to 9-7.