Alexander Hernandez Stuns Chase Hooper with Insane Buzzer-Beating TKO – UFC 319 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Alexander Hernandez vs. Chase Hooper - UFC 319 Highlights

Alexander Hernandez landed an insane buzzer-beating TKO against Chase Hooper to open the UFC 319 prelims on Saturday night.

In the waning seconds of an otherwise closely contested round, Hernandez unleashed a counter right hook that caught Hooper clean on the chin, sending the submission specialist crashing to the canvas.

With time ticking away, ‘The Great Ape’ unleashed a slew of strikes, forcing the referee to finally step in and call for the stoppage with only two seconds left in the stanza.

gettyimages 2230510924 612x612 1
gettyimages 2230510686 612x612 1

Official Result: Alexander Hernandez def. Chase Hooper via TKO (right hook to ground and pound) at 4:58 of Round 1.

With the win, Hernandez improved his overall record inside the Octagon to 9-7.

gettyimages 2230510943 612x612 1

Check Out Highlights From Alexander Hernandez vs. Chase Hooper at UFC 319:

