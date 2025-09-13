Alexander Hernandez Floors Diego Ferreira with Massive KO – Noche UFC Highlights

Alexander Hernandez delighted fight fans in San Antonio with a highlight-reel knockout of Diego Ferreira at Noche UFC.

Hernandez didn’t offer much in the way of offense during the opening round, allowing Ferreira to walk him down and throw without much concern over what could be coming back his way.

However, that wasn’t the case in the second.

Just past the 3:30 mark of the stanza, Hernandez uncorked a booming right hand that sent Ferreira crashing to the canvas. A few follow-up shots later, that was all she wrote.

Official Result: Alexander Hernandez def. Diego Ferreira via TKO (right hand to ground and pound) at 3:46 of Round 2.

Check Out Highlights From Alexander Hernandez vs. Diego Ferreira at Noche UFC:

ALEXANDER HERNANDEZ GETS THE ROUND TWO TKO FINISH!!!🔥🔥🔥#NocheUFC pic.twitter.com/cH2bBcPqoX — FightCrack (@FightCrack) September 13, 2025

ALEXANDER HERNANDEZ HAS TWO KO’S IN THE PAST MONTH! 😳#NocheUFC



pic.twitter.com/WOnIqxF6xO — Bodog (@BodogCA) September 13, 2025