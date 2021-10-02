What a spectacular way to re-enter the UFC’s winner’s enclosure for Alexander ‘The Great’ Hernandez. Meeting with promotional newcomer, Mike Breedan in a short notice main card opener at UFC Vegas 38 — Hernandez dropped and stopped Breedan with a massive overhand right shot.

Starting brightly early, Hernandez briefly threatened with a takedown attempt which Breedan managed to stuff and stifle before Hernandez embarked on an onslaught of striking.

Knocking Breedan’s mouthpiece from his chops at the fence, Hernandez then exploded with an overhand right as Breedan attempted to fire back, sending him crashing back into the Octagon fence unconscious — scoring his fifth UFC victory.

Below, check out the highlights from Hernandez’s impressive knockout win over Breedan.