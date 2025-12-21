Maycee Barber calls for early 2026 rematch against Alexa Grasso

UFC flyweight contender Maycee Barber has called for an early 2026 rematch against Alexa Grasso, who defeated her in February 2021 via unanimous decision.

As we know, Maycee Barber is one of the most exciting young contenders in the entire UFC. In her most recent outing, after a long spell away from competitive action, she defeated Karine Silva to vault herself right back into contention in the division. Now, she has made her intentions clear – he wants a showdown with Alexa Grasso.

Grasso is still widely considered to be one of the top female flyweights out there, but it’s not yet known how capable she would be of regaining the title. Maycee Barber, meanwhile, hasn’t really had her shot at the top of the division just yet, and she wants to get there as quickly as possible.

In a recent interview, Maycee Barber once again discussed her desire to go after Alexa Grasso.

Maycee Barber wants Alexa Grasso rematch

“I’ve been calling for a rematch with Alexa for a long time, so there’s no denying that I would want that fight, and we’ll see what happens,” Barber said. “February sounds amazing, and I’ve already been calling for the rematch with Grasso, so, we’ll see what happens. If she’s injured, we’ll see. I don’t know what the injury is, but if she had to pull out with Rose, then it depends.”

“Was it an injury, injury (that made her withdraw from Rose Namajunas fight)? Was it like a cut? Did she get cut on the head? Something like that,” Barber said. “Because if it’s an actual injury and she has to have surgery, it could be she’s out for a while. If not, then we’ll see. She could heal for a couple of weeks, and then she’s good, and then she could take a fight.

“It really just depends on the type of injury that she has and the timeline and how she’s feeling, and what Mick (Maynard) and Dana (White) and Hunter (Campbell) are all thinking, and if it makes sense to them, and what everyone’s thinking.”

