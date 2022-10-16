Alexa Grasso is in no hurry to get a matchup with the reigning UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko.

This past Saturday, Grasso took on top-ranked contender Viviane Araujo in the headlining bout of UFC Fight Night 212 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. She managed to extend her win streak to four when she beat Araujo with her dynamic striking display on the judges’ scorecards by unanimous decision.

Alexa Grasso would like one more main event before a title fight

The fifth-ranked contender at flyweight, Grasso moved her way up in the mix of title contention. At the post-fight press conference for UFC Vegas 62, Alexa Grasso shared her ambitions ahead and expressed her preference for another 25-minute outing before possibly fighting Shevchenko.

“I’ve faced a big challenge [fighting for 25 minutes for the first time],” Grasso said (transcribed by MMA Fighting). “I hope I can do it again. I wish I could have another main event with one of the girls, maybe the winner [of Katlyn Chookagian vs. Manon Fiorot] or the ones that are on the top.“I would like to test myself again for 25 minutes before [a title shot], but if I have to go for the belt, I will do it.”

Grasso has faith in her matchmaker Mick Maynard to do the right thing for her career ahead.

“I will do whatever [UFC matchmaker Mick] Maynard says,” Grasso said. “I trust him, he always puts good challenges on me. So whatever he says. But of course, I would like to have another main event.”

Grasso is excited to watch Katlyn Chookagian vs. Manon Fiorot

The 29-year-old Jalisco native will be watching the nearing bout between Katlyn Chookagian and Manon Fiorot at UFC 280.

“It’s an important fight,” Grasso said. “I’m definitely waiting to watch that fight. I want to watch that fight. I’ve always thought about the result, because if Manon wins, she will have five in a row, which is higher than me. But if Chookagian wins, she’s also been winning. It’s an important fight. I’m excited to watch it.”

“Because this is an important fight, too. Like I said before, we’re kind of in the semifinals so this is important. I have to wait.”

