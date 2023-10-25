Alexander Volkanovski reacts to jon Jones’ UFC 295 title fight withdrawal: ‘I volunteer as tribute’

Off the back of news regarding incumbent heavyweight champion, Jon Jones’ withdrawal from UFC 295 next month, featherweight kingpin, Alexander Volkanovski has offered to replace the Endicott native in another short-notice turnaround – in rather tongue-in-cheek fashion, albeit.

Slated to headline UFC 295 in November at Madison Square Garden, former two-time light heavyweight champion, Jones has been forced to withdraw from his scheduled heavyweight title fight with the returning ex-champion, Stipe Miocic, after he suffered a torn tendon attached to his pectoral muscle.

As a result, both Jon Jones and Ohio veteran, Stipe Miocic have been pulled from ‘The Big Apple’ card next month, with an interim title fight between division contenders, Sergei Pavlovich, and Tom Aspinall now added to UFC 295 – in a co-main event bracket.

Alexander Volkanovski offers to replace Jon Jones at UFC 295

However, reacting to news of Jones’ exit from a homecoming event, Volkanovski, who headlined UFC 294 just last weekend, offered to make another short-notice walk – in Hunger Games-referencing fashion.

“I volunteer as tribute @danawhite @ufc,” Alexander Volkanovski posted on his official X account.

Replacing former lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira on just 10 days’ notice last weekend in Abu Dhabi, UAE – Australian fan-favorite, Volkanovski suffered a thunderous opening round KO loss to Islam Makhachev in the pair’s title fight rematch, dropped via a massive left high-kick in the first frame.

Slapped with a mandatory suspension by the UFC until at least December of this year, Volkanovski maintains he still wants to fight as soon as January next in the main event of a planned Canada return for the promotion at UFC 297 – taking on surging contender, Ilia Topuria in a featherweight championship defense.

With Jones’ withdrawal from UFC 295 to boot, an originally scheduled co-headliner between Jiri Prochazka, and fellow former Octagon champion, Alex Pereira has been promoted to main event status, with the duo vying for vacant light heavyweight gold.

When do you expect to see Jon Jones return to the Octagon after his UFC 295 withdrawal?