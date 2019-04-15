Volkanovski Believes Aldo Is ‘Looking At The Finish Line’

Ahead of their UFC 237 clash in Brazil next month, Alexander Volkanovski believes there will be a changing of the guard when he takes on Jose Aldo.

While Aldo could not get past Max Holloway twice, he is still at the very top of the featherweight division. This was clearly evidenced by his recent knockout wins over Jeremy Stephens and Renato Moicano.

The former featherweight champion will now take on another contender in Volkanovski, but the Aussie, who last knocked out Chad Mendes, believes it is his time to shine.

“He’s a legend of the sport, but the game’s changing – and he’s just another body,” Volkanovski said on Monday (via The Age). “I’ve got a lot of respect for what he’s done, but this is my time. I’m more hungry, he’s looking at the finish line.”

Aldo has spoken of retiring from the UFC in 2019, but there is uncertainty as to whether he can fight Volkanovski due to a bacterial infection on his knee.

For Volkanovski though, he’s starting to question if the Brazilian still wants the fight.

“I start to think; ‘Do you even want this fight?’ Don’t get me wrong – I’m going to say what I think. If I think Aldo’s looking for a way out, I’m going to say it. If I think I’m going to make him crumble, I’m going to say it. I’m not going to mean it disrespectfully, it’s just what I believe.”

Future mega card in Australia?

Should the fight take place as advertised and Volkanovski wins, he will more than likely challenge Holloway for the 145-pound strap next.

What better place to have such a fight that on the same card of a potential Australia show featuring Robert Whitaker and Israel Adesanya’s title unification bout?

“Not only is it huge for me to be on a card like that, it’s huge for our side of the world,” Volkanovski added. “You’re going to get everybody talking. It’s something I’d definitely want to be on, again I’ve got a job to do first, but that’s definitely my goal.”