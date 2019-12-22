Alex Pereira, Who Knocked Out Israel Adesanya, Delivers Another Huge Finish (Video)

Alex Pereira continues to impress in the kickboxing world.
The GLORY middleweight and interim light heavyweight champion successfully defended the former with a brutal knockout finish of Ertugrul Bayrak at GLORY Collision 2 on Saturday.
Pereira — who is the only person to knock out UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in kickboxing — needed just one round to deliver a left hook that knocked his opponent out cold.
You can watch the finish below:
Pereira has long claimed that he will make the move to mixed martial arts soon. With finishes like these, it’s hard not to get excited about that prospect.
What did you think of Pereira’s knockout? Do you want to see him transition into the UFC?
