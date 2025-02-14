Video – Alex Pereira battles South Korea’s top heavyweight boxer in brutal gym session

Ahead of next month’s return at UFC 313, Alex Pereira certainly isn’t pulling any punches in sparring sessions for his fight with Magomed Ankalaev — as felt by South Korean professional boxing star, Kim Hyeong Gyu.

Pereira, the current undisputed light heavyweight champion, returns to action in the main event of UFC 313 next month in Las Vegas, looking to finally bring an end to his lengthy back-and-forth rivalry with surging number one ranked contender, Ankalaev.

Successfully defending the 205lbs crown three separate times alone last year since his ascension to the throne back in 2023, Alex Pereira will look to dispatch what many consider to be the biggest threat to hid dominant reign so far, in the form of Russian standout, Ankalaev.

Alex Pereira batters Kim Hyeong Gyu during sparring pre-UFC 313

And recently sharing the ring with the likes of Zhilei Zhang who was full of praise for Pereira’s striking — touting him as a threat to fighters as high as the heavyweight limit, footage has emerged of Pereira sparring the above-mentioned Kim in preparation for UFC 313, laying down massive shots.

Alex Pereira was throwing BOMBS at Korean Heavyweight boxer Kim Hyeong Gyu 😳 pic.twitter.com/M0rLuYQWfn — FULL SEND MMA (@full_send_mma) February 13, 2025

Earning major plaudits for his exploits last year, Pereira would turn in a trio of stunning knockout victories in high-profile headliners as undisputed light heavyweight champion.

Headlining UFC 300, Pereira made short work of Jamahal Hill with a stunning opening round knockout, before returning during International Fight Week to stop two-time foe, Jiri Prochazka with a devastating high-kick stoppage.

And in October, Sao Paulo native, Pereira headlined UFC 307 in Utah, where he was forced to the fourth round by the streaking kickboxing star, Khalil Rountree, before running the challenger over with a barrage of strikes at the Octagon fence.