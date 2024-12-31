Alex Pereira teases fans with cryptic UFC 312 post: ‘Australia, see you soon, see you in February’

ByRoss Markey
Undisputed light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira has sent his fans into bedlam on social media overnight, with the Brazilian star teasing a potential appearance at UFC 212 in February — claiming he will see his Australian fanfare soon.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight champion, and often-time training partner of event headliner, Sean Strickland — is expected to serve in the corner of the incoming middleweight title challenger for his UFC 312 rematch with the incumbent, Dricus du Plessis in a trip to Syndey in two months.

Sidelined since he featured in his own main event outing back in October, Sao Paulo knockout ace, Pereira most recently turned in a stunning fourth round knockout win over title chaser, Khalil Rountree — finishing the Syndicate MMA staple to defend his light heavyweight title for the third time this year alone — earning him our Fighter of the Year award to boot.

Alex Pereira teases a potential feature at UFC 312 in the new year

Linked heavily in recent months to a grudge fight with the surging number one contender, Magomed Ankalaev, Pereira posted footage of himself hitting the heavy bag during a training session recently, teasing his appearance at UFC 312 — with some fans even speculating he may be featuring as more than a cornerman at the flagship card.

Alex Pereira
“Happy New Year, Australia, I miss you,” Alex Pereira said during a video on his official Instagram account. “I hope you are all well. See you in February, Chama!” Pereira captioned the video with a direct message, “Sydney Australia, see you soon! Chama.”

Vowing to end the title run of former two-weight champion Pereira in a future pairing, Ankalaev described the Brazilian as a “chicken” after the former claimed he would be willing to share the Octagon with him next.

