Alex Pereira teases massive comeback with cryptic one word post on social media amid links to UFC 300 fight

Undisputed light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira has once more sent fans into raptures across social media today, posting a single word message online, appearing to link him with a return to the Octagon – amid links to a stunning feature on a massive UFC 300 card in April.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight titleholder and current undisputed light heavyweight titleholder, most recently headlined UFC 295 back in November at Madison Square Garden, landing a the vacant 205 pound title.

Returning to the winner’s enclosure, Sao Paulo finisher, Pereira landed a spectacular second round win over former undisputed champion, Jiri Prochazka in New York – landing a TKO win over the Czech Republic native.

Alex Pereira sends fans into raptures amid potential UFC return

And linked with a stunning comeback at UFC 300 in April atop the promotion’s monumental flagship event, Alex Pereira has taken to social media today, adding fuel to the proverbial fire with a single-word post on Instagram – writing “back” – accompanied by a picture of him inside the Octagon following his November title success.

I back. Trust me, I back. pic.twitter.com/EwNDSNpGIw — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) January 9, 2024

As far as potential opponents for the Brazilian are concerned, the GLORY Kickboxing Hall of Fame inductee has been linked with a stunning heavyweight divisional leap in search of a third championship, in the form of an interim title fight with Tom Aspinall.

Furthermore, Pereira has also been the subject of speculation linking him with a UFC 300 light heavyweight title defense in a trilogy rubber match with two-time MMA foe, Israel Adesanya.

Weighing up a potential heavyweight move in the future, Pereira claimed that while the prospect of a third championship run at the weight class is one that speaks to him, a climb as soon as April against Aspinall could likely come too soon for him.

Do you expect Alex Pereira to headline UFC 300 in April?