Alex Pereira vs Jon Jones: Joe Rogan explains the scale of possible superfight

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has attempted to explain the magnitude of the potential superfight between Alex Pereira and Jon Jones.

In the wake of his triumph over Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320 earlier this month, Alex Pereira made it known that he is interested in fighting Jon Jones. The bout, if it does happen, would likely take place at UFC White House next summer, and it could serve as an absolutely blockbuster main event for that monumental card.

Of course, Dana White isn’t exactly very trusting when it comes to Jones, which makes sense given his history. Alex Pereira, though, is the kind of fighter that Dana loves, mainly because he’s willing to step up and take on just about anyone.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan spoke about just how big Alex Pereira vs Jon Jones could prove to be.

Joe Rogan says Jon Jones vs Alex Pereira would be the "biggest fight in human history" 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/szbBV57SS9 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) October 19, 2025

Joe Rogan discusses Alex Pereira vs Jon Jones

“The big money fight is Alex and Jon Jones at the White House,: Rogan said on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. “Are you f***ing kidding me? Catchweight. Make it 225. It doesn’t have to be for a title. Make it the Baddest Mother F***er upper edition.

“The Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira fight would probably be the biggest fight in human history. As a matchup, you have the greatest of all time in Jon Jones and arguably the most destructive striker that’s ever competed. No one is like that guy ‘Poatan.’”

“If Jon really thinks he’s going to fight Alex Pereira, he’s getting ready,” Rogan said. “He’s at least getting ready in his mind.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

It may not seem overly realistic right now, but who knows, perhaps in just a few short months we could be awaiting an official announcement that this fight is actually going to happen.