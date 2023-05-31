Former undisputed middleweight champion, Alex Pereira has been issued a stern warning to avoid the striking of ex-light heavyweight titleholder, Jan Blachowicz, ahead of his Octagon return at UFC 291 in July.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight champion under the banner of the promotion, is slated to make his Octagon comeback later this year in a much-anticipated light heavyweight division debut – taking on former titleholder, Blachowicz at UFC 291 in July.

Taking co-main event honors, Sao Paulo native, Alez Pereira’s return will come before a BMF championship rematch between former interim lightweight titleholders, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Alex Pereira issued warning ahead of return to Octagon in July

However, ahead of his incoming light heavyweight clash with Blachowicz, Alex Pereira has been warned of the Polish veteran’s power by former duel-weight UFC champion, Daniel Cormier.

“We have seen (Israel) Adesanya hurt (Alex) Pereira in two fights,” Daniel Cormier said during a an episode of DC & RC. “He can’ get hit by Jan Blachowicz. Blachowicz hits so hard, bro. I have seen Blachowicz almost decapitate guys; Luke Rockhold, and Dominick Reyes. The way that he was knocking guys out for a while was very scary.” (Transcribed by MMA News)

Enjoying an undefeated streak through middleweight contenders prior to his April knockout loss to Adesanya, Alex Pereira had landed victories over Andreas Michailidis, Bruno Silva, Sean Strickland, and in his most recent win, defeated Adesanya to win middleweight gold last November in a rallying fifth round standing TKO win.

Headlining UFC 282 back in December, Blachowicz, a former KSW light heavyweight champion to boot, fought to a majority decision draw against Russian contender, Magomed Ankalaev in their vacant title showdown.

Over the course of their professional mixed martial arts careers, Pereira and Blachowicz have landed a whopping combined 15 separate knockout victories.