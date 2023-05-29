Yet to cross paths since sharing the Octagon last month in the main event of UFC 287 – undisputed middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, and former division gold holder, Alex Pereira shared a rather awkward yet amusing run-in and interaction at an airport in Australia – during a recent trip for the duo.

Adesanya, the undisputed middleweight champion, reclaimed his crown back in April in the main event of UFC 287, stopping Brazilian rival and then-champion, Pereira with a stunning second round KO in Miami, Florida.

Rekindling their rivalry at UFC 281 back in November of last year at Madison Square Garden, Alex Pereira, a former two-weight GLORY Kickboxing champion landed UFC gold with a spectacular, rallying fifth round TKO win over City Kickboxing ace, Adesanya.

In the time since, following a cordial exchanging of words following UFC 287 backstage in ‘The Sunshine State’, Adesanya and Pereira have yet to cross paths – that is until over the course of the weekend.

Alex Pereira shares footage of his run-in with rival, Israel Adesanya

Sharing footage of his run-in with Adesanya, former middleweight kingpin, Alex Pereira tweeted a video of the interaction with the Nigerian-Kiwi – with the caption, “Guess who I met at the airport? (eyes emoji).”

Guess who I met at the airport ? 👀 pic.twitter.com/c2xr4MAVUs — Alex "Poatan" Pereira (@AlexPereiraUFC) May 29, 2023

Also sharing footage of Pereira arriving through security at the airport, Adesanya filmed the Brazilian behind him – as the Sao Paulo flexed his bicep, with the caption, “My life is a video game.”

My life is a video game 🎮 pic.twitter.com/MoIdUniTJv — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) May 29, 2023

Yet to book his Octagon return since reclaiming gold, Adesanya has welcomed a fight with former opponent and past champion, Robert Whittaker in September as the UFC is slated to return to Sydney, Australia for a pay-per-view event.

As for Sao Paulo striker, Pereira, the knockout artist is booked to make his light heavyweight division bow at UFC 291 in July, taking on former division champion and soon-to-be common-foe, Jan Blachowicz in a co-main event clash.