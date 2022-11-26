Alex Pereira welcomes Israel Adesanya title rematch: ‘If he really wants it, then it’s next’

Newly minted undisputed UFC middleweight champion, Alex Pereira has claimed that if former titleholder, Israel Adesanya actually wants to share the Octagon with him in a title rematch next, he will welcome the opportunity to fight him again, although advises him to take some time away from the sport.

Headlining UFC 281 earlier this month against the Nigerian-Kiwi, Pereira managed to scoop the undisputed middleweight crown with a rallying win over Adesanya, stopping the defending champion in the fifth round with a standing TKO win.

Off the back of the stunning victory, which came as Pereira’s third over Adesanya in their respective combat sports careers amid a pair of triumphs in professional kickboxing, the duo both welcomed an immediate championship rematch under the UFC banner.

Alex Pereira welcomes a title re-run with Israel Adesanya next

Welcoming that rematch next, Pereira admitted Adesanya likely earned a shot at reclaiming his throne immediately, however, urged him to have a good think about the potential scenario.

“It makes no difference to me if it’s him [Israel Adesanya] or another guy,” Alex Pereira told ESPN Brazil. “If I were him, though, I’d say, ‘I’m not fighting right now. I’m going to wait a little, think about what I’m going to do’. Since he wants it, though, I mean, he used to be the champion. If he really wants it, he has earned the right because he has five title defenses.”

“We had a good fight,” Alex Pereira said. “He did catch me at one point, so he believes he can beat me. It doesn’t matter to me. I’ll fight him, that’s no problem. If there are two guys. Adesanya and some other guy. I’d pick Adesanya, if I’m being honest. I’m not picking another guy just not to give Adesanya the chance. If he really wants it, then he’s next.” (Transcribed by Bloody Elbow)