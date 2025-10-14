Alex Pereira gets called one of the GOATs by former UFC champion

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold has praised Alex Pereira, calling him one of the greatest of all time.

In the wake of his knockout win over Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320, Alex Pereira has been one of the most talked-about fighters in all of mixed martial arts. He is once again the king of the light heavyweight division, and he has plenty of options when it comes to what he’s going to do next.

Of course, plenty of fighters out there are interested in taking him on, and his potential opponents include Carlos Ulberg, Jiri Prochazka, Jon Jones and the winner of Tom Aspinall/Ciryl Gane. Alex Pereira is a man in demand, and he knows it.

In a recent interview, the aforementioned Luke Rockhold gave a very honest opinion of how he views ‘Poatan’ in the overall list of the UFC’s greats.

Alex Pereira is praised by Luke Rockhold

“I used to hate on Alex Pereira, but motherf*cker’s a gangster,” Rockhold told TMZ Sports. “It’s all about confidence. It’s all about balls. He has it. He f*cking has it. I’m not going to lie. I can’t hate on the motherf*cker anymore. He’s one of the GOATs.

“He carries the same mindset every f*cking time. He doesn’t have a ground game, but the motherf*cker’s got balls. No more hate. Alex, God bless: You’re a gangster. He’s one of the best champs of all time. Honestly, it’s impressive.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Pereira has already written his name into the history books and he is a guaranteed UFC Hall of Famer one day. With that being said, it’s somewhat scary to think how much more he could continue to accomplish, especially given just how good he looked against Ankalaev.

Either way, we’re living through a pretty special era right now.