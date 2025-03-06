‘Champ in Life Overcoming Alcoholism’ – Alex Pereira Furious Over Ankalaev’s Trash Talk at UFC 313

Things are getting heated between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev.

With their highly anticipated light heavyweight title tilt mere hours away, Ankalaev is doing whatever he can to get under Pereira’s skin. Recently, the top-ranked Dagestani star took to social media and suggested that Pereira’s regular appearance at UFC events is all a ploy to score free booze.

“He go to all UFC fight to get free alcohol and get camera time,” a tweet from Ankalaev wrote on X. “I’ve been training so hard March 8 alcohol not help you.”

‘Poatan’ took exception to Ankalaev’s comment. Pereira has been very open about his past struggles with alcoholism. When he started training, Pereira used it as an opportunity to give up drinking altogether and often shares his story in hopes of inspiring change in others.

So it should come as no surprise that Pereira took exception to Anklaev’s comments and responded accordingly during the UFC 313 media day.

“He goes and talks about alcoholism,” Pereira said. “Me? I’m champion of life overcoming alcoholism. But there are a lot of people whose families struggle with the person.”

Will Alex Pereira end Ankalaev’s impressive unbeaten streak at UFC 313?

UFC 313 will be Alex Pereira’s fourth time defending his light heavyweight championship. The first three came last year when he scored a trio of highlight-reel knockouts against Jamahal Hill, Jiri Prochazka, and Khalil Rountree.

Pereira has never lost while competing at 205, but he’s also never fought an opponent with knockout power and world-class grappling like Magomed Ankalaev. As a result, Pereira and Ankalaev are dead even on sportsbooks, and fight fans are seemingly split on who will come out on top in ‘Sin City.’

Ankalaev is unbeaten in his last 13 outings and is coming off a pair of big wins over Johnny Walker and Aleksandar Rakić.