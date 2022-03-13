Alex Pereira is just two fights into his UFC career but the Brazilian kickboxing legend says he is ready to seriously step up his level of competition by facing Jared Cannonier next.

‘The Killa Gorilla’ seemed to cement his spot as the number one contender at middleweight by beating Derek Bruson at UFC 271 in February.

Israel Adesanya successfully defended his 185lb strap on the same card with a unanimous decision win over Robert Whittaker.

‘Stylebender’ has since asserted that Cannonier is next in line and suggested they could face off in the summer months of 2022.

After beating Bruno Silva by unanimous decision at UFC Vegas 50 on Saturday the unraked Pereira is hoping he can cut the line and get a crack at Cannonier.

“I had talked about Jared Cannonier because he’s a guy that is next for a title shot,” Pereira told reporters at the UFC Fight Night 203 post-fight press conference. “Some people have already talked about me and Adesanya, so why not Cannonier? I don’t think I’m talking too much calling out Cannonier.”

“I had two great fights and I was able to showcase my skills,” Pereira said. “I didn’t even show everything that I go through my daily basis training with Glover Teixeira’s gym. I’m improving and evolving every day. Where I am in the division? I don’t know. I’ll let the promotors talk and they’ll know where to properly put me in.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Pereira holds two wins over Adesanya in kickboxing. The former Glory champion first beat ‘Stylebender’ by decision in 2016 before becoming the only man to ever KO Adesanya when they rematched one year later. ‘Po Atan’ is desperate to make it three wins over his arch-rival who has since gone on to achieve greatness in MMA.

Who do you want to see Alex Pereira fight next?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.