Alex Pereira (7-2 MMA) has gained an apparent 22.5 lbs just 24 hours following his weigh-in, ahead of his light heavyweight debut at UFC 291.

Pereira had no issues making weight on Friday, weighing in at 205.5 lbs. The Brazilian looked like a monster on the scales ahead of his number-one contender scrap against former 205lbs champion, Jan Blachowicz (29-9-1 MMA).

It was a nice change to see a healthier Pereira step to the scales, compared to his time at middleweight. A time when ‘Poatan’ has a habit of looking like he was on the verge of collapsing nearly every time he stepped to the scales.

Alex Pereira weighing in at 185 & 205#UFC291 pic.twitter.com/gju3vI4jzu — MMA Mania (@mmamania) July 28, 2023

Subsequently, following his title loss against Israel Adesanya (24-2 MMA) at UFC 287, Alex Pereira’s move to 205lbs was inevitable.

However, Pereira shocked UFC fans when he revealed he gained 22.5 lbs after he was able to rehydrate just 24 hours following his weigh-in.

Alex Pereira gained 22.5 in 24 hours since his weigh-in 🤯 #UFC291 pic.twitter.com/T5wVr2AMlx — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 29, 2023

Despite this isn’t the first time he has done this, it did not come as a surprise during his time at middleweight. Although on this occasion fans have been left perplexed at how he is able to gain so much weight in such a short time, after moving up a weight class.

Alex Pereira Vs. Jan Blachowicz

Regardless of his size, he faces the daunting notorious Polish power of Jan Blachowicz. The pair are scheduled to throw down at UFC 291 in the co-main event of this weekend’s PPV in Salt Lake City, Utah.

High stakes at LHW with title shot on the line…



Poatan’s 205lbs debut. The former champ out to regain his throne…



Watch #UFC291 LIVE on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/EFckvr7rbF — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) July 28, 2023

Alex Pereira will be looking to not only put himself in title contention but also do something his rival Adesanya couldn’t do – beat Blachowicz. The question is whether this will serve as extra motivation or end up being added pressure.

However, I doubt the 37-year-old will be worried about any other factors apart from putting his name into title contention.

With the stakes being raised following the news of Jamahal Hill (12-1 MMA) having to vacate the title due to injury. Both men will have all the motivation you could ever need as a fighter, by becoming the undisputed number one contender for UFC gold.

Will Alex Pereira write a new chapter in the lightweight division, or will it be redemption for Jan Blachowicz?