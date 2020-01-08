Alex Oliveira vs. Max Griffin In The Works For UFC 248

Spread the word!













A welterweight bout between Alex Oliveira and Max Griffin is set for UFC 248.

That’s according to MMA Junkie who confirmed the news with two people close to the situation. The fight is not official yet but an announcement should be expected soon.

Oliveira is on a three-fight losing streak and will be looking to end the skid against Griffin. His most recent loss was a unanimous decision defeat to Nicolas Dalby at UFC Copenhagen in September.

As for Griffin, he is also coming off a loss to Alex Morono and has suffered defeat in four of his last six outings.

UFC 248 takes place March 7 in Las Vegas and is currently headlined — though, not officially — by a women’s strawweight title fight between Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk. However, it is possible that Israel Adesanya defends his middleweight title against Yoel Romero on the card too.

Here is how the card is looking as of now:

Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Jared Cannonier vs. Robert Whittaker

Danaa Batgerel vs. Guido Cannetti

Polyana Viana vs. Emily Whitmire

Li Jingliang vs. Neil Magny

Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose

Sean O’Malley vs. Jose Quinonez

Calvin Kattar vs. Jeremy Stephens

Max Griffin vs. Alex Oliveira

What do you think of the fight?