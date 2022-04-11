Brazilian welterweight veteran, Alex ‘Cowboy’ Oliveira has parted ways with the UFC, after the promotion elected against re-signing the 22-fight promotional veteran to a new deal following the recent completion of his contractual obligations.

Alex Oliveira, 34, most recently featured on the main card of UFC 272 back in March against division newcomer, Kevin Holland – suffering an eventual second round knockout loss after an initially competitive opening round. The defeat came as Oliveira’s fourth consecutively.

News of Oliveira’s departure from the Ultimate Fighting Championship was first reported by an algorithm-based Twitter account, UFCRosterWatch – before MMA Junkie reporter, Mike Bohn confirmed the departure of Alex Oliveira from the organization.

22-12-1(2) as a professional, Rio de Janeiro native, Oliveria had suffered a trio of losses against Niko Price, Randy Brown, and rising prospect, Shavkat Rakhmonov before his knockout defeat against Holland last month.

Alex Oliveira was regarded as one of the most charismatic fighters on the promotion’s books

Making his UFC debut in March 2015 against compatriot, recent UFC 273 main card feature, Gilbert Burns in the pair’s native Brazil, Alex Oliveira suffered an armbar submission loss in a lightweight pairing.

Establishing an 11-10(1) promotional record during his seven-year promotional stint, Oliveira headlined one event under the organization’s banner – ‘Cowboy vs. Cowboy’ billed UFC Fight Night Pittsburgh event against Donald Cerrone, suffering a triangle loss.

In his eleven organizational victories, Oliveira, a former kickboxer, who holds 12 career knockout victories, defeated K.J. Noons, Joe Merritt, Piotr Hallmann, James Moontasri, Will Brooks, Tim Means, Ryan LaFlare, former interim welterweight champion, Carlos Condit, Carlo Pedersoli Jr. Max Griffin, and in his most recent professional win – took a ‘Fight Island’ win over Peter Sobotta in July 2020.

Oliveira becomes the latest high-profile departure from the UFC, following the recent release of veteran heavyweight contender, Ben Rothwell – who saw his contract with the organization terminated, despite the fact he had a fight against Alexander Gustafsson booked for a May UFC Fight Night event.

